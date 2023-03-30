The Denver Nuggets (51-24) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) on March 30, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Denver has a 44-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The Nuggets record 116.8 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans give up.

Denver is 45-5 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are averaging 120.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (112.8).

Denver is giving up 110.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).

At home, the Nuggets are draining 1.4 more three-pointers per game (12.8) than in road games (11.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (40.2%) compared to in road games (37.4%).

Nuggets Injuries