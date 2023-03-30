The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 116-111 win over the 76ers, Jokic totaled 25 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Jokic's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.9 28.1 Rebounds 12.5 11.9 12.3 Assists 10.5 9.9 9.4 PRA 47.5 46.7 49.8 PR 37.5 36.8 40.4 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Pelicans

Jokic is responsible for attempting 15.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.0 per game.

He's attempted 2.2 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.4 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the seventh-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Pelicans concede 41.8 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the league.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.8 assists per contest.

The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 38 26 18 15 1 1 1 1/24/2023 36 25 11 10 2 0 1 12/4/2022 37 32 16 9 1 1 2

