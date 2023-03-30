Having lost six in a row, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX to take in the action as the Blues and Blackhawks meet.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blues vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/21/2023 Blues Blackhawks 5-3 CHI 12/29/2022 Blues Blackhawks 3-1 STL 11/16/2022 Blackhawks Blues 5-2 STL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 271 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 27th in league play in goals against.

The Blues' 239 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.5 goals per game (45 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 71 33 34 67 51 49 41.7% Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5% Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9% Brayden Schenn 74 21 37 58 42 36 46.5% Justin Faulk 74 10 32 42 53 48 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 264 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 25th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 178 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 19 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players