Blues vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks (34-34-5) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (33-34-6) on the road on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP.
Blues vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SNP
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-115)
|Canucks (-105)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have gone 12-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, St. Louis has gone 12-12 (winning 50.0%).
- The Blues have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- St. Louis and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 43 of 73 games this season.
Blues vs. Canucks Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|233 (19th)
|Goals
|245 (11th)
|266 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|265 (26th)
|44 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (10th)
|47 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|62 (27th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- St. Louis went over in six of its past 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Blues' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Blues are scoring 3.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Blues' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 233 total, which makes them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Blues are ranked 27th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 266 total goals (3.6 per game).
- They're ranked 25th in the league with a -33 goal differential .
