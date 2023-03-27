Nuggets vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 27
At Ball Arena on Monday, March 27, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (50-24) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (49-25) at 9:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. 76ers matchup in this article.
Nuggets vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and NBCS-PH
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-7)
|229.5
|-275
|+230
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-7.5)
|229.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-7)
|229.5
|-278
|+220
Nuggets vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +307 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 112.7 per outing (11th in the league).
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game, with a +349 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and allow 110.5 per contest (third in league).
- These teams score a combined 232 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams allow 223.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver is 40-32-2 ATS this season.
- Philadelphia has put together a 43-31-0 record against the spread this season.
Nuggets and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+750
|+330
|-
|76ers
|+1100
|+475
|-20000
