The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) are 2.5-point favorites to advance to the Final Four when they take on the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on CBS beginning at 2:20 PM. The over/under is 134.5 for the matchup.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Creighton -2.5 134.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

  • The Bluejays are 15-15-0 against the spread this season.
  • Creighton has a record of 16-5, a 76.2% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bluejays have a 59.2% chance to win.
  • San Diego State has gone 18-15-0 ATS this year.
  • The Aztecs have been a +120 moneyline underdog on three occasions this season and won every game.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego State has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Creighton 22 73.3% 77 148.9 68.7 131.8 145.3
San Diego State 18 54.5% 71.9 148.9 63.1 131.8 138.3

Additional Creighton vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

  • Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Bluejays have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
  • San Diego State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Aztecs have not hit the over.
  • The Bluejays put up 13.9 more points per game (77) than the Aztecs give up (63.1).
  • When Creighton scores more than 63.1 points, it is 11-10 against the spread and 18-8 overall.
  • The Aztecs' 71.9 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.7 points, San Diego State is 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Creighton 15-15-0 11-12 13-17-0
San Diego State 18-15-0 2-2 13-20-0

Creighton vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Creighton San Diego State
13-2 Home Record 15-1
5-6 Away Record 8-2
5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0
4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0
79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4
72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9
4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0
4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.