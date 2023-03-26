The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (24-12) and the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) will compete for a spot in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Creighton is favored by 2.5 points in the South Region bracket final, which tips off at 2:20 PM on CBS. The matchup's point total is set at 134.5.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -2.5 134.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays' ATS record is 15-15-0 this season.

Creighton has a record of 16-5, a 76.2% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Bluejays have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Diego State is 18-15-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Aztecs have come away with a win three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

San Diego State has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 73.3% 77 148.9 68.7 131.8 145.3 San Diego State 18 54.5% 71.9 148.9 63.1 131.8 138.3

Additional Creighton vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

Six of Bluejays' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

San Diego State has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Aztecs have not hit the over.

The Bluejays record 77 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 63.1 the Aztecs allow.

Creighton is 11-10 against the spread and 18-8 overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

The Aztecs score an average of 71.9 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 68.7 the Bluejays give up.

San Diego State has put together an 11-8 ATS record and a 19-2 overall record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-15-0 11-12 13-17-0 San Diego State 18-15-0 2-2 13-20-0

Creighton vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Creighton San Diego State 13-2 Home Record 15-1 5-6 Away Record 8-2 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.