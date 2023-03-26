Sunday's Elite Eight matchup between the Creighton Bluejays and the San Diego State Aztecs at KFC Yum! Center at 2:20 PM ET features the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman and the Aztecs' Matt Bradley as players to watch.

How to Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State

Creighton's Last Game

Creighton was victorious in its most recent game against Princeton, 86-75, on Friday. Ryan Kalkbrenner starred with 22 points, and also had five boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 22 5 2 0 1 0 Baylor Scheierman 21 9 4 0 0 5 Trey Alexander 19 4 2 2 0 3

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.3), and also averages 12.8 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kalkbrenner paces his squad in points per game (15.9), and also averages 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.

Trey Alexander is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Ryan Nembhard averages a team-high 4.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.3 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Arthur Kaluma is averaging 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)