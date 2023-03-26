Top Creighton Players to Watch vs. San Diego State - Elite Eight
Sunday's Elite Eight matchup between the Creighton Bluejays and the San Diego State Aztecs at KFC Yum! Center at 2:20 PM ET features the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman and the Aztecs' Matt Bradley as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State
- Game Day: Sunday, March 26
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: CBS
Creighton's Last Game
Creighton was victorious in its most recent game against Princeton, 86-75, on Friday. Ryan Kalkbrenner starred with 22 points, and also had five boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|22
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Baylor Scheierman
|21
|9
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Trey Alexander
|19
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
Creighton Players to Watch
Scheierman is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.3), and also averages 12.8 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
Kalkbrenner paces his squad in points per game (15.9), and also averages 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
Trey Alexander is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
Ryan Nembhard averages a team-high 4.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.3 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Arthur Kaluma is averaging 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.
Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|18
|4.7
|1
|0.6
|1.8
|0.2
|Baylor Scheierman
|11.9
|8.4
|3.9
|0.7
|0.2
|2.1
|Trey Alexander
|14.1
|5
|3
|1.4
|0.3
|2.3
|Ryan Nembhard
|13.5
|4.2
|4.4
|1
|0.1
|1.7
|Arthur Kaluma
|10.7
|5.3
|2.4
|0.2
|0.6
|1.2
