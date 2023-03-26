When the Creighton Bluejays and San Diego State Aztecs square off in their Elite Eight matchup at KFC Yum! Center on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, Baylor Scheierman and Matt Bradley will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: CBS

Creighton's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, Creighton topped Princeton 86-75. With 22 points, Ryan Kalkbrenner was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 22 5 2 0 1 0 Baylor Scheierman 21 9 4 0 0 5 Trey Alexander 19 4 2 2 0 3

San Diego State's Last Game

In its previous game, San Diego State defeated Alabama on Friday, 71-64. Darrion Trammell scored a team-high 21 points (and contributed zero assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Darrion Trammell 21 5 0 2 0 3 Jaedon LeDee 12 6 0 0 1 0 Micah Parrish 9 8 3 0 0 2

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman puts up a team-high 8.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.8 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kalkbrenner paces the Bluejays with 15.9 points per contest and 1.2 assists, while also posting 6.1 rebounds.

Trey Alexander is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Ryan Nembhard averages a team-high 4.9 assists per game. He is also posting 12.3 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Arthur Kaluma posts 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is averaging a team-high 12.8 points per contest. And he is contributing 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Lamont Butler is the Aztecs' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he delivers 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The Aztecs receive 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Trammell.

Nathan Mensah is the Aztecs' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he posts 6.1 points and 0.6 assists.

Jaedon LeDee is posting 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 50% of his shots from the floor.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 18 4.7 1 0.6 1.8 0.2 Baylor Scheierman 11.9 8.4 3.9 0.7 0.2 2.1 Trey Alexander 14.1 5 3 1.4 0.3 2.3 Ryan Nembhard 13.5 4.2 4.4 1 0.1 1.7 Arthur Kaluma 10.7 5.3 2.4 0.2 0.6 1.2

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)