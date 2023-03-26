Sunday's game between the San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) and Creighton Bluejays (24-12) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 71-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Diego State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 2:20 PM ET on March 26.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego State should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 132.5 total.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -1.5

Creighton -1.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -125, San Diego State +105

Creighton vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 71, Creighton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+1.5)



San Diego State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



Creighton is 15-15-0 against the spread, while San Diego State's ATS record this season is 18-15-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bluejays are 13-17-0 and the Aztecs are 13-20-0. The two teams score an average of 148.9 points per game, 16.4 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. San Diego State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game with a +298 scoring differential overall. They put up 77 points per game (55th in college basketball) and give up 68.7 per outing (136th in college basketball).

Creighton ranks 40th in the country at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 30.6 its opponents average.

Creighton makes 2.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (42nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

The Bluejays average 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (26th in college basketball), and allow 89.5 points per 100 possessions (118th in college basketball).

Creighton has committed 11 turnovers per game (97th in college basketball action), 1.7 more than the 9.3 it forces on average (354th in college basketball).

