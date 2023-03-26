Sunday's contest between the San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) and the Creighton Bluejays (24-12) at KFC Yum! Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with San Diego State securing the victory. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on March 26.

Based on our computer prediction, San Diego State projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Creighton. The over/under is listed at 134.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -2.5

Creighton -2.5 Point Total: 134.5

134.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -135, San Diego State +115

Creighton vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 71, Creighton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+2.5)



San Diego State (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (134.5)



Creighton is 15-15-0 against the spread this season compared to San Diego State's 18-15-0 ATS record. The Bluejays have gone over the point total in 13 games, while Aztecs games have gone over 13 times. The two teams combine to score 148.9 points per game, 14.4 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 games. San Diego State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game (scoring 77.0 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while giving up 68.7 per contest to rank 136th in college basketball) and have a +298 scoring differential overall.

Creighton averages 34.7 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while conceding 30.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

Creighton makes 2.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (42nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

The Bluejays rank 26th in college basketball with 100.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 118th in college basketball defensively with 89.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Creighton has committed 1.7 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (97th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.3 (354th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs' +315 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (175th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (25th in college basketball).

The 33.3 rebounds per game San Diego State accumulates rank 85th in college basketball, 4.9 more than the 28.4 its opponents grab.

San Diego State hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

San Diego State has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (97th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (155th in college basketball).

