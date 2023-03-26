Creighton vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) and No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) will compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 2:20 PM.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-2.5)
|134.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Creighton (-2.5)
|135
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Creighton (-2)
|134.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Creighton has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 33 times this season.
- San Diego State has covered 18 times in 35 games with a spread this season.
- A total of 14 Aztecs games this season have hit the over.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +550
- Oddsmakers rate Creighton considerably higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
- Bookmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +550. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 72nd-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +950
- The Aztecs' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the start of the season to +950, the 57th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, San Diego State has a 9.5% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.