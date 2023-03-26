The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) and No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) will compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 2:20 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-2.5) 134.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Creighton (-2.5) 135 -140 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Creighton (-2) 134.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Creighton has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 33 times this season.
  • San Diego State has covered 18 times in 35 games with a spread this season.
  • A total of 14 Aztecs games this season have hit the over.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +550
  • Oddsmakers rate Creighton considerably higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +550. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 72nd-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.

San Diego State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +950
  • The Aztecs' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the start of the season to +950, the 57th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, San Diego State has a 9.5% chance of winning the national championship.

