The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) and No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) will compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 2:20 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: CBS

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Creighton has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 33 times this season.

San Diego State has covered 18 times in 35 games with a spread this season.

A total of 14 Aztecs games this season have hit the over.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +550

+550 Oddsmakers rate Creighton considerably higher (sixth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +550. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 72nd-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 15.4% chance of winning the national championship.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +950

+950 The Aztecs' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the start of the season to +950, the 57th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, San Diego State has a 9.5% chance of winning the national championship.

