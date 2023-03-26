The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) will play the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on CBS beginning at 2:20 PM.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Creighton is 16-17-0 ATS this season.

The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 33 times this season.

San Diego State has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

So far this season, 14 out of the Aztecs' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +550

+550 Creighton is sixth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+550), much higher than its computer rankings (13th-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +550. Among all teams in the country, that is the 72nd-biggest change.

The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +550 moneyline odds, is 15.4%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +900, which is the 57th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +900, San Diego State has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.