Creighton vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (24-12) will play the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (30-6) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on CBS beginning at 2:20 PM.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. San Diego State matchup.
Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Creighton vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-2.5)
|133.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Creighton (-2)
|134.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Creighton (-1.5)
|132.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Creighton vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Creighton is 16-17-0 ATS this season.
- The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 33 times this season.
- San Diego State has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Aztecs' 35 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +550
- Creighton is sixth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+550), much higher than its computer rankings (13th-best).
- Oddsmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the start of the season to +550. Among all teams in the country, that is the 72nd-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +550 moneyline odds, is 15.4%.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +900, which is the 57th-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +900, San Diego State has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.