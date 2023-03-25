Wild vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (24-41-6) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Wild (41-22-9) on the road on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI.
Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-340)
|Blackhawks (+280)
|6
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won 66.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (33-17).
- Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -340 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wild a 77.3% chance to win.
- In 35 of 72 matches this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Wild vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|209 (23rd)
|Goals
|174 (32nd)
|192 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|253 (25th)
|49 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (28th)
|45 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|49 (21st)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Minnesota went over seven times.
- The Wild and their opponents have averaged 5.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).
- In their past 10 games, the Wild have scored 2.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Wild are ranked 23rd in the league with 209 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.
- The Wild are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 192 total goals (2.7 per game).
- They're ranked 13th in the league with a +17 goal differential .
