The Chicago Blackhawks (24-41-6) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Minnesota Wild (41-22-9) on the road on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild are 6-1-3 while totaling 37 total goals (five power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 15.6%). They have given up 26 goals.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Wild 4, Blackhawks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-340)

Wild (-340) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-2.9)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a 41-22-9 record overall, with a 12-9-21 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Minnesota is 12-7-4 (28 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Wild registered just one goal, they went 3-5-2 (eight points).

Minnesota has scored two goals in 17 games this season (9-7-1 record, 19 points).

The Wild are 29-7-5 in the 41 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 63 points).

In the 30 games when Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 41 points after finishing 20-9-1.

When it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 21-13-4 (46 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Wild finished 19-8-5 in those contests (43 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 23rd 2.9 Goals Scored 2.45 32nd 3rd 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.56 25th 18th 31.4 Shots 26.7 31st 13th 30.8 Shots Allowed 33.9 28th 13th 21.9% Power Play % 16.2% 31st 13th 80.2% Penalty Kill % 76.1% 21st

Wild vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

