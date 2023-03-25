How to Watch UConn vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (28-8) match up with the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, airing on TBS starting at 8:49 PM.
UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TBS
UConn Stats Insights
- This season, the Huskies have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- UConn has a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 11th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 44th.
- The Huskies average 78.7 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 73.1 the Bulldogs allow.
- When UConn puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 18-3.
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 52.6% rate from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- This season, Gonzaga has a 26-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at seventh.
- The Bulldogs put up 22.3 more points per game (87.0) than the Huskies give up (64.7).
- Gonzaga is 19-3 when giving up fewer than 78.7 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- UConn is putting up 83.3 points per game this year at home, which is 13.2 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (70.1).
- In home games, the Huskies are allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than when playing on the road (65.8).
- When playing at home, UConn is making 1.0 more threes per game (9.1) than away from home (8.1). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (32.9%).
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison
- At home Gonzaga is scoring 92.9 points per game, 8.1 more than it is averaging away (84.8).
- The Bulldogs are conceding fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than away (78.4).
- At home, Gonzaga drains 7.4 trifectas per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages away (7.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (37.1%) than on the road (40.0%) too.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Iona
|W 87-63
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 70-55
|MVP Arena
|3/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/25/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/17/2023
|Grand Canyon
|W 82-70
|Ball Arena
|3/19/2023
|TCU
|W 84-81
|Ball Arena
|3/23/2023
|UCLA
|W 79-76
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/25/2023
|UConn
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
