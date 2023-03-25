Nuggets vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Western-leading Nuggets (49-24) are just 2.5-point favorites when they host the Eastern-leading Bucks (53-20) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup is set totip off at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.
Nuggets vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|236.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 73 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points 21 times.
- Denver has an average point total of 229.4 in its contests this year, 7.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 40-33-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver has won 41, or 73.2%, of the 56 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Denver has won 38 of its 49 games, or 77.6%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|21
|28.8%
|116.7
|233.5
|112.8
|225
|230.1
|Bucks
|26
|35.6%
|116.8
|233.5
|112.2
|225
|226.9
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
- In home games, Denver has a better record against the spread (22-14-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-19-0).
- The Nuggets put up only 4.5 more points per game (116.7) than the Bucks allow (112.2).
- Denver is 34-14 against the spread and 43-5 overall when scoring more than 112.2 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nuggets vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|40-33
|28-24
|35-38
|Bucks
|42-31
|3-7
|37-36
Nuggets vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Bucks
|116.7
|116.8
|8
|7
|34-14
|33-13
|43-5
|39-7
|112.8
|112.2
|11
|7
|32-15
|33-18
|38-9
|43-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.