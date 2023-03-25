The St. Louis Blues (32-33-6) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (23-39-10, losers of three straight) at Honda Center. The contest on Saturday, March 25 begins at 10:30 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW.

The Blues' offense has totaled 35 goals during their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 32 goals. They have had 32 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (15.6%). They are 5-4-1 in those games.

Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's game.

Blues vs. Ducks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Blues 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-155)

Blues (-155) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.1)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues (32-33-6 overall) have an 8-6-14 record in games that have required overtime.

St. Louis is 9-1-4 (22 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.

In the nine games this season the Blues scored only one goal, they've finished 1-8-0 (two points).

St. Louis has taken eight points from the 20 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-14-4 record).

The Blues are 29-9-2 in the 40 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 60 points).

In the 31 games when St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 15-13-3 to record 33 points.

In the 20 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 8-11-1 (17 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 46 times, and went 22-19-5 (49 points).

Blues Rank Blues AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 20th 3.11 Goals Scored 2.54 31st 26th 3.61 Goals Allowed 4 32nd 28th 28.5 Shots 28.5 28th 24th 32.4 Shots Allowed 39 32nd 21st 19.9% Power Play % 16.5% 29th 20th 76.5% Penalty Kill % 72.6% 29th

Blues vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

