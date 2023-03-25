The St. Louis Blues (32-33-6) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-39-10) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Check out the Blues-Ducks matchup on NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Blues vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/21/2022 Blues Ducks 3-1 STL
11/19/2022 Blues Ducks 6-2 STL

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues have given up 256 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Blues rank 20th in the league with 221 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • In their last 10 games, the Blues are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 68 31 34 65 48 47 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 56 23 39 62 28 31 33.3%
Robert Thomas 67 16 44 60 39 61 53.5%
Brayden Schenn 71 19 34 53 42 32 46.2%
Justin Faulk 71 8 27 35 49 47 -

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks' total of 288 goals conceded (four per game) is 32nd in the NHL.
  • The Ducks' 183 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Ducks have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 28 goals during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 72 22 36 58 66 28 41.7%
Troy Terry 65 20 34 54 25 42 100%
Cam Fowler 72 10 33 43 43 33 -
Mason McTavish 71 16 25 41 28 24 41.4%
Frank Vatrano 72 18 18 36 28 19 41.2%

