The South Region bracket's No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) are 10-point favorites to defeat the No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:00 PM, live from KFC Yum! Center and airing on TBS. The matchup's point total is 140.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 140

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

In 22 games this season, Creighton and its opponents have scored more than 140 combined points.

Creighton has an average point total of 145.3 in its outings this year, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bluejays have an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Creighton has been the favorite in 28 games this season and won 22 (78.6%) of those contests.

Creighton has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -524 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Creighton has a 84% chance to win.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140 % of Games Over 140 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 62.9% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 19 65.5% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Six of Bluejays' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The 76.7 points per game the Bluejays put up are 8.8 more points than the Tigers give up (67.9).

Creighton is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

