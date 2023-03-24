A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) playing as 10-point favorites against the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (23-8) on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:00 PM on TBS, with the winner moving on to the South Region bracket final. The matchup has an over/under set at 140 points.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 140

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton and its opponents have gone over 140 combined points in 22 of 35 games this season.

Creighton has an average point total of 145.3 in its contests this year, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bluejays have gone 18-17-0 ATS this season.

Creighton has won 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Creighton has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -524 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 84% chance of a victory for Creighton.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140 % of Games Over 140 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 62.9% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 19 65.5% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Bluejays have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

The Bluejays put up 8.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Tigers give up (67.9).

Creighton is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.