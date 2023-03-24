A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) or the No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) when the teams meet in a South Region bracket matchup. Oddsmakers think Creighton will survive and advance, naming the as 10-point favorites. The action starts at 9:00 PM on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 141 points.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Creighton -10 141

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

  • Creighton and its opponents have combined to score more than 141 points in 21 of 35 games this season.
  • Creighton has an average point total of 145.3 in its outings this year, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Bluejays have put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread.
  • Creighton has entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 22, or 78.6%, of those games.
  • Creighton has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for Creighton.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141 % of Games Over 141 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Creighton 21 60% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8
Princeton 18 62.1% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

  • Creighton has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Bluejays have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
  • The Bluejays average 76.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers give up.
  • When Creighton totals more than 67.9 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1
Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton
13-2 Home Record 11-3
5-6 Away Record 7-4
7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0
79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4
72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4
5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1
5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

