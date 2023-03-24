The No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) are 10-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) on Friday at 9:00 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from KFC Yum! Center and airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 140.5

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

In 21 games this season, Creighton and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points.

Creighton has an average point total of 145.3 in its matchups this year, 4.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bluejays have an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Creighton has won 22 out of the 28 games, or 78.6%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Creighton has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -540 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 84.4% chance of a victory for Creighton.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 21 60% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 18 62.1% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Bluejays have hit the over six times.

The Bluejays score 76.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers allow.

Creighton is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

