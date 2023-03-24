A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) will determine one of the squads heading to the South Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM, airing on TBS. Oddsmakers think Creighton will survive and advance in this one, naming the as 10-point favorites. The over/under in the matchup is set at 140.5.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 140.5

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton and its opponents have gone over 140.5 combined points in 21 of 35 games this season.

Creighton's games this year have an average total of 145.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bluejays have an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Creighton has won 22 out of the 28 games, or 78.6%, in which it has been favored.

Creighton has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -540 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 84.4% chance of a victory for Creighton.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 21 60% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 18 62.1% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Bluejays have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.

The Bluejays score 8.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Tigers give up (67.9).

When Creighton puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

