A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (23-8) squaring off with a ticket to the South Region bracket final on the line on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. Creighton is a 10-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM on TBS. The matchup's point total is set at 139.5.

Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -10 139.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

In 22 games this season, Creighton and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 total points.

The average total in Creighton's outings this year is 145.3, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bluejays have put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread.

Creighton has won 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Creighton has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -553 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Creighton has a 84.7% chance to win.

Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 22 62.9% 76.7 152.2 68.5 136.4 144.8 Princeton 19 65.5% 75.5 152.2 67.9 136.4 143.2

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Bluejays have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.

The Bluejays score 76.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers allow.

Creighton has a 13-8 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 18-17-0 5-7 16-18-1 Princeton 17-12-0 1-0 15-13-1

Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Creighton Princeton 13-2 Home Record 11-3 5-6 Away Record 7-4 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 5-9-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.