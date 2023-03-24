This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) will determine which of the squads is heading to the South Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, starting at 9:00 PM, airing on TBS.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

Creighton has a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 41st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 13th.

The 76.7 points per game the Bluejays score are 8.8 more points than the Tigers allow (67.9).

Creighton is 17-6 when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton is scoring 79.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 72.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bluejays are allowing 62.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 70.6.

Looking at three-pointers, Creighton has performed better at home this season, draining 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Creighton Schedule