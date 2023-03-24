Friday's Sweet 16 game between the Creighton Bluejays and the Princeton Tigers at KFC Yum! Center at 9:00 PM ET features the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

TV: TBS

Creighton's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Creighton defeated Baylor 85-76. With 30 points, Ryan Nembhard was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman is tops on the Bluejays at 8.2 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.3 assists and 12.5 points.

Ryan Kalkbrenner posts a team-high 15.7 points per game. He is also posting 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 70.6% from the floor (second in the nation).

Trey Alexander is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Nembhard paces his team in assists per game (4.8), and also averages 12.4 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Arthur Kaluma averages 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

