On Friday at KFC Yum! Center, the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the Princeton Tigers (23-8) clash at 9:00 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

TBS

Creighton's Last Game

In its most recent game, Creighton topped Baylor on Sunday, 85-76. Its leading scorer was Ryan Nembhard with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman is tops on his team in rebounds per game (8.2), and also averages 12.5 points and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ryan Kalkbrenner paces the Bluejays at 15.7 points per contest, while also posting 1.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Trey Alexander posts 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nembhard averages a team-high 4.8 assists per contest. He is also averaging 12.4 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 43.4% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Arthur Kaluma posts 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)