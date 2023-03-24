On Friday at KFC Yum! Center, the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the Princeton Tigers (23-8) collide at 9:00 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Creighton's Last Game

Creighton was victorious in its most recent game versus Baylor, 85-76, on Sunday. Ryan Nembhard was its high scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman paces his squad in rebounds per game (8.2), and also averages 12.5 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is tops on the Bluejays with 15.7 points per game and 1.2 assists, while also posting 6.2 rebounds.

Trey Alexander is putting up 13.6 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Nembhard paces his squad in assists per contest (4.8), and also posts 12.4 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Arthur Kaluma is averaging 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)