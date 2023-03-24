The Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the Princeton Tigers (23-8) are scheduled to meet for their Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Baylor Scheierman and Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton's Last Game

Creighton was victorious in its most recent game versus Baylor, 85-76, on Sunday. Ryan Nembhard led the way with 30 points, and also had two rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman puts up a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.5 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.5% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the Bluejays at 15.7 points per game, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Trey Alexander posts 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 42.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nembhard is tops on the Bluejays at 4.8 assists per contest, while also putting up 4 rebounds and 12.4 points.

Arthur Kaluma puts up 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)