Friday's game that pits the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) against the Princeton Tigers (23-8) at KFC Yum! Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of Creighton, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Creighton is projected to cover the point spread (10) versus Princeton. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 140 over/under.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 140

140 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -524, Princeton +400

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (140)



Creighton is 18-17-0 against the spread this season compared to Princeton's 17-12-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bluejays are 16-18-1 and the Tigers are 15-13-1. The teams score an average of 152.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 76.7 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball while allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball) and have a +287 scoring differential overall.

Creighton records 34.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Creighton connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball) at a 35.8% rate (87th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make at a 33.5% rate.

The Bluejays rank 33rd in college basketball by averaging 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 114th in college basketball, allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.9 per game (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.