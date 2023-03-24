Creighton vs. Princeton Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Friday's game that pits the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) against the Princeton Tigers (23-8) at KFC Yum! Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of Creighton, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 24.
Based on our computer prediction, Creighton is projected to cover the point spread (10) versus Princeton. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 140 over/under.
Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- Line: Creighton -10
- Point Total: 140
- Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -524, Princeton +400
Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66
Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton
- Pick ATS:
Creighton (-10)
- Pick OU:
Over (140)
Creighton is 18-17-0 against the spread this season compared to Princeton's 17-12-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bluejays are 16-18-1 and the Tigers are 15-13-1. The teams score an average of 152.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 76.7 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball while allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball) and have a +287 scoring differential overall.
- Creighton records 34.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.
- Creighton connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball) at a 35.8% rate (87th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make at a 33.5% rate.
- The Bluejays rank 33rd in college basketball by averaging 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 114th in college basketball, allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions.
- Creighton has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.9 per game (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).
