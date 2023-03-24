Friday's game at KFC Yum! Center has the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) taking on the Princeton Tigers (23-8) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-66 victory as our model heavily favors Creighton.

Based on our computer prediction, Creighton is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 10. The two sides are projected to exceed the 140.5 total.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -540, Princeton +400

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Creighton is 18-17-0 against the spread this season compared to Princeton's 17-12-0 ATS record. The Bluejays have hit the over in 16 games, while Tigers games have gone over 15 times. The two teams combine to score 152.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests, while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 76.7 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball while giving up 68.5 per outing to rank 128th in college basketball) and have a +287 scoring differential overall.

Creighton wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It is pulling down 34.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8 per contest.

Creighton hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball) while shooting 35.8% from deep (87th in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 33.5%.

The Bluejays' 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 33rd in college basketball, and the 89.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 114th in college basketball.

Creighton has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (82nd in college basketball play), 1.5 more than the 9.4 it forces on average (353rd in college basketball).

