Friday's contest that pits the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) against the Princeton Tigers (23-8) at KFC Yum! Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of Creighton, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Creighton should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 10. The two teams are projected to exceed the 139 total.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 139

139 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -553, Princeton +413

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (139)



Creighton's record against the spread this season is 18-17-0, while Princeton's is 17-12-0. A total of 16 out of the Bluejays' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Tigers' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 152.2 points per game, 13.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +287 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 76.7 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball and are allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball.

Creighton is 41st in the country at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

Creighton makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball) while shooting 35.8% from deep (87th in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 33.5%.

The Bluejays put up 99.8 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball), while giving up 89.2 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

Creighton has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (82nd in college basketball play), 1.5 more than the 9.4 it forces on average (353rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.