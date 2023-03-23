The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) are 1.5-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) on Thursday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from Madison Square Garden and airing on TBS. The point total is set at 137.5 for the matchup.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 137.5

Michigan State vs Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

The Spartans have a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Michigan State has won 15 of its 19 games, or 78.9%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

So far this season, Kansas State has compiled a 22-10-0 record against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats have come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Kansas State has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 46.7% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5 Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State vs Kansas State Insights & Trends

Michigan State has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Spartans have gone over the total five times.

Kansas State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Wildcats have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.

The 70.2 points per game the Spartans record are only 1.3 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.9).

Michigan State is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

The Wildcats put up an average of 75.5 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67 the Spartans give up.

Kansas State is 15-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall when it scores more than 67 points.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-14-0 10-8 16-14-0 Kansas State 22-10-0 7-8 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State 12-2 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

