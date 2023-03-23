The Detroit Red Wings (31-30-9) and St. Louis Blues (31-33-6) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW. The Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in a shootout in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Blues vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-130) Blues (+110) 6.5

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been an underdog in 45 games this season, and won 18 (40.0%).

St. Louis has entered 37 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 15-22 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

St. Louis has played 40 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Blues vs. Red Wings Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 203 (24th) Goals 217 (20th) 228 (18th) Goals Allowed 253 (26th) 50 (13th) Power Play Goals 42 (20th) 46 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (12th)

Blues Advanced Stats

Five of St. Louis' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Blues and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents averaged 1.7 more goals than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.

The Blues have the NHL's 20th-ranked scoring offense (217 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Blues have conceded 3.6 goals per game, 253 total, which ranks 26th among NHL teams.

Their -36 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

