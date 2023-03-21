Following Jesper Bratt's three-goal game in the New Jersey Devils' 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Devils (45-18-7) host the Minnesota Wild (40-22-8) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX.

The Wild have scored 34 goals during their last 10 games, while giving up 23 goals. A total of 34 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in five power-play goals (14.7%). They are 7-1-2 over those contests.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Wild vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Devils 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-175)

Devils (-175) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-1.7)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (40-22-8 overall) have posted a record of 11-8-19 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

In the 22 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.

In 10 games this season when the Wild finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-5-2).

Minnesota has earned 17 points (8-7-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Wild have scored more than two goals 40 times, earning 62 points from those matchups (29-7-4).

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 30 games this season and has recorded 41 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 21-13-4 (46 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 18-8-4 to register 40 points.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 5th 3.49 Goals Scored 2.9 24th 3rd 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.67 3rd 4th 34.4 Shots 31.5 17th 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 30.5 10th 18th 21.1% Power Play % 22.3% 13th 8th 82.2% Penalty Kill % 80.3% 13th

Wild vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

