Blues vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
The Detroit Red Wings (30-30-9) carry a six-game road losing streak into a matchup against the St. Louis Blues (31-33-5) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET.
The Blues are 5-5-0 over the past 10 games, putting up 38 total goals (seven power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 21.9%). They have conceded 34 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Tuesday's contest.
Blues vs. Red Wings Predictions for Tuesday
Our model for this game expects a final score of Blues 4, Red Wings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (-140)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.7)
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have finished 8-5-13 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 31-33-5.
- St. Louis has 20 points (8-1-4) in the 13 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the nine games this season the Blues registered only one goal, they've finished 1-8-0 (two points).
- St. Louis has scored a pair of goals in 19 games this season (2-14-3 record, seven points).
- The Blues have scored three or more goals 39 times, and are 28-9-2 in those games (to register 58 points).
- In the 31 games when St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 15-13-3 record (33 points).
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 8-11-1 (17 points).
- The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 44 games. The Blues finished 21-19-4 in those contests (46 points).
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|17th
|3.12
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|23rd
|26th
|3.64
|Goals Allowed
|3.28
|20th
|28th
|28.7
|Shots
|28.7
|28th
|24th
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|11th
|20th
|20.6%
|Power Play %
|20.8%
|19th
|20th
|76.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.9%
|19th
Blues vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
