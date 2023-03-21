How to Watch the Blues vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues welcome in the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, March 21, with the Red Wings having lost six consecutive road games.
You can see the Red Wings-Blues matchup on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues rank 26th in goals against, allowing 251 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
- The Blues rank 20th in the NHL with 215 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 38 goals over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|66
|31
|33
|64
|45
|46
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|54
|23
|39
|62
|25
|31
|32.8%
|Robert Thomas
|66
|16
|44
|60
|39
|61
|53.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|69
|18
|33
|51
|41
|31
|46.7%
|Justin Faulk
|69
|8
|27
|35
|49
|44
|-
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (226 in total), 17th in the league.
- The Red Wings' 201 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 22 goals during that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|68
|26
|40
|66
|39
|50
|54.2%
|David Perron
|69
|16
|26
|42
|29
|32
|18.2%
|Andrew Copp
|69
|8
|31
|39
|36
|20
|49%
|Dominik Kubalik
|68
|18
|21
|39
|16
|11
|50%
|Lucas Raymond
|61
|16
|22
|38
|24
|29
|29.4%
