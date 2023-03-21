The St. Louis Blues welcome in the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, March 21, with the Red Wings having lost six consecutive road games.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues rank 26th in goals against, allowing 251 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Blues rank 20th in the NHL with 215 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 38 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 66 31 33 64 45 46 41.7% Pavel Buchnevich 54 23 39 62 25 31 32.8% Robert Thomas 66 16 44 60 39 61 53.3% Brayden Schenn 69 18 33 51 41 31 46.7% Justin Faulk 69 8 27 35 49 44 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (226 in total), 17th in the league.

The Red Wings' 201 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 22 goals during that time.

Red Wings Key Players