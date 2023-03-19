The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) will compete with the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 8:40 PM.

Indiana vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TNT

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Indiana is 18-4 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoosiers sit at 90th.

The 74.9 points per game the Hoosiers average are only 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.6).

Indiana has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Miami Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Miami is 22-4 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 245th.

The Hurricanes average 10.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Hoosiers allow (68.2).

Miami has a 17-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

At home, Indiana is putting up 12.6 more points per game (80.1) than it is in away games (67.5).

The Hoosiers are allowing 65.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.8 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72.2).

In home games, Indiana is draining 1.8 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than away from home (4.6). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (33.3%).

Miami Home & Away Comparison

At home, Miami scores 83.4 points per game. Away, it scores 75.2.

At home, the Hurricanes give up 72.9 points per game. On the road, they concede 69.

Beyond the arc, Miami knocks down fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3), and makes a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Maryland W 70-60 United Center 3/11/2023 Penn State L 77-73 United Center 3/17/2023 Kent State W 71-60 MVP Arena 3/19/2023 Miami - MVP Arena

Miami Schedule