The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) and the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) play in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the South Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Ball Arena, beginning at 7:10 PM. Baylor is a 1.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 matchup, which airs on TBS. The point total is set at 146.5 for the matchup.

Creighton vs. Baylor Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -1.5 146.5

Bluejays Betting Records & Stats

Creighton's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 146.5 points in 12 of 29 outings.

Creighton's contests this season have a 144.8-point average over/under, 1.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Creighton is 14-15-0 ATS this year.

Creighton has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

The Bluejays have a record of 3-4 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

Creighton has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Creighton vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 17 54.8% 77.1 153.6 69.8 138.1 145.3 Creighton 12 41.4% 76.5 153.6 68.3 138.1 145.4

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Bluejays have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

The Bluejays' 76.5 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 69.8 the Bears allow.

Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-14-0 14-12 17-14-0 Creighton 14-15-0 2-2 12-17-0

Creighton vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits

Baylor Creighton 14-3 Home Record 13-2 5-5 Away Record 5-6 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

