The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) on Sunday at Ball Arena, beginning at 7:10 PM.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Creighton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Creighton vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Creighton has covered 15 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

The Bluejays have been an underdog by 1 point or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Baylor has compiled a 17-15-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Bears' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 The Bluejays were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +2000, which is the 77th-biggest change in the country.

Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

