Coming off a victory last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will visit the St. Louis Blues (who also won their most recent game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3 to see the Jets and the Blues take the ice.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/30/2023 Jets Blues 4-2 WPG
12/8/2022 Blues Jets 5-2 WPG
10/24/2022 Jets Blues 4-0 WPG

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues have given up 251 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 27th in the league.
  • The Blues' 212 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Blues have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 65 31 33 64 44 46 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 53 23 39 62 24 29 35%
Robert Thomas 65 16 44 60 38 58 53.3%
Brayden Schenn 68 18 33 51 41 30 46.7%
Justin Faulk 68 8 26 34 48 44 -

Jets Stats & Trends

  • The Jets have given up 198 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Jets rank 20th in the NHL with 214 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Jets are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Jets have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 33 goals over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 70 27 46 73 35 35 25%
Joshua Morrissey 68 15 53 68 53 30 -
Mark Scheifele 70 38 23 61 37 53 47.7%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 62 24 32 56 42 32 49.1%
Blake Wheeler 61 15 35 50 24 35 49.4%

