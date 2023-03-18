A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament West Region bracket is on the line when the No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) meet the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) on Saturday at 8:40 PM on TNT. UCLA has been installed as a 7.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The point total is set at 127.5 in the matchup.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -7.5 127.5

UCLA vs Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

The Bruins' ATS record is 17-15-0 this season.

UCLA has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite 18 times this season and won all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bruins have a 78.9% chance to win.

So far this season, Northwestern has put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread.

Oddsmakers have given the Wildcats the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +290 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northwestern has a 25.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 21 65.6% 74.3 142.2 60.1 122.7 137.4 Northwestern 19 65.5% 67.9 142.2 62.6 122.7 134.2

Additional UCLA vs Northwestern Insights & Trends

UCLA is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone over the total six times.

Northwestern has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Three of the Wildcats' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Bruins average 11.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Wildcats give up (62.6).

When UCLA scores more than 62.6 points, it is 14-10 against the spread and 24-3 overall.

The Wildcats put up an average of 67.9 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 60.1 the Bruins give up.

Northwestern has put together a 14-6 ATS record and a 19-5 overall record in games it scores more than 60.1 points.

UCLA vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 17-15-0 12-10 16-16-0 Northwestern 17-12-0 2-0 11-18-0

UCLA vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits

UCLA Northwestern 17-0 Home Record 13-5 9-2 Away Record 7-4 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.2 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-12-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

