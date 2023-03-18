Nuggets vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - March 18
As they ready for a matchup with the New York Knicks (41-30), the Denver Nuggets (47-23) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 at Madison Square Garden.
In their last time out, the Nuggets won on Thursday 119-100 against the Pistons. Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 30 points for the Nuggets in the victory.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zeke Nnaji
|PF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|5.2
|2.4
|0.3
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Foot)
Nuggets vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and ALT2
Nuggets Season Insights
- The 116.9 points per game the Nuggets record are only 4.6 more points than the Knicks allow (112.3).
- Denver has a 42-5 record when putting up more than 112.3 points.
- The Nuggets' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 115.7 points a contest compared to the 116.9 they've averaged this season.
- Denver hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.5 on average.
- The Nuggets average 117.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in the league), and allow 113.3 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).
Nuggets vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-2
|230
