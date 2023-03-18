The Second Round round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18 has eight games on the schedule, with the most exciting matchup being a clash between No. 8 Maryland and No. 1 Alabama. For information on game times, odds, betting tips, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.

Second Round Odds and How to Watch

No. 13 Furman Paladins vs. No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

How to Watch Furman vs San Diego State

TV: CBS

Furman vs San Diego State Odds

Favorite: San Diego State (-5.5)

San Diego State (-5.5) Total: 137.5

137.5 San Diego State Moneyline: -250

-250 Furman Moneyline: +200

No. 5 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers

Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

How to Watch Duke vs Tennessee

TV: CBS

Duke vs Tennessee Odds

No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

How to Watch Arkansas vs Kansas

TV: CBS

Arkansas vs Kansas Odds

No. 15 Princeton Tigers vs. No. 7 Missouri Tigers

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

How to Watch Princeton vs Missouri

TV: TNT

No. 9 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 1 Houston Cougars

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch Auburn vs Houston

TV: TBS

Auburn vs Houston Odds

No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

How to Watch Penn State vs Texas

TV: CBS

Penn State vs Texas Odds

No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 2 UCLA Bruins

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

How to Watch Northwestern vs UCLA

TV: TNT

Northwestern vs UCLA Odds

No. 8 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch Maryland vs Alabama

TV: TBS

Maryland vs Alabama Odds

Odds are current as of March 18 at 6:37 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.