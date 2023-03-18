How to Watch NCAA Tournament Games & Betting Odds - March 18
The Second Round round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18 has eight games on the schedule, with the most exciting matchup being a clash between No. 8 Maryland and No. 1 Alabama. For information on game times, odds, betting tips, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.
Second Round Odds and How to Watch
No. 13 Furman Paladins vs. No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Venue: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
How to Watch Furman vs San Diego State
- TV: CBS
Furman vs San Diego State Odds
No. 5 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 2:40 PM ET
- Venue: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
How to Watch Duke vs Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Duke vs Tennessee Odds
No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
- Location: Des Moines, Iowa
How to Watch Arkansas vs Kansas
- TV: CBS
Arkansas vs Kansas Odds
No. 15 Princeton Tigers vs. No. 7 Missouri Tigers
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
How to Watch Princeton vs Missouri
- TV: TNT
No. 9 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 1 Houston Cougars
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
How to Watch Auburn vs Houston
- TV: TBS
Auburn vs Houston Odds
No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
- Location: Des Moines, Iowa
How to Watch Penn State vs Texas
- TV: CBS
Penn State vs Texas Odds
No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 2 UCLA Bruins
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
How to Watch Northwestern vs UCLA
- TV: TNT
Northwestern vs UCLA Odds
No. 8 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
How to Watch Maryland vs Alabama
- TV: TBS
Maryland vs Alabama Odds
