Baylor vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Baylor Bears (19-12) against the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-66 in favor of Baylor. Tipoff is at TBA on March 18.
In their last game on Friday, the Bears suffered a 74-63 loss to Iowa State.
Baylor vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Baylor vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears defeated the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats in a 75-70 win on November 26, which was their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 5-10 (.333%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins, but also tied for the 23rd-most defeats.
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26
- 63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on February 1
Alabama Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on January 15, the Crimson Tide took down the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 28) in our computer rankings, by a score of 63-58.
- The Crimson Tide have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).
- Alabama has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.
Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 28) on January 15
- 56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on December 29
- 69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 26
- 76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on February 5
- 61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 81) on November 23
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game (scoring 72 points per game to rank 58th in college basketball while allowing 62.7 per outing to rank 132nd in college basketball) and have a +287 scoring differential overall.
- With 69.6 points per game in Big 12 action, Baylor is posting 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72 PPG).
- In home games, the Bears are scoring 3.1 more points per game (73.1) than they are away from home (70).
- At home, Baylor is allowing 10.5 fewer points per game (57.3) than when playing on the road (67.8).
- The Bears have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 68.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.5 points fewer than the 72 they've scored this year.
Alabama Performance Insights
- The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game, with a +303 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.9 points per game (86th in college basketball) and give up 59.8 per outing (67th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Alabama has averaged 66.4 points per game in SEC action, and 69.9 overall.
- The Crimson Tide are scoring fewer points at home (70 per game) than on the road (70.1).
- At home Alabama is allowing 53.3 points per game, 11 fewer points than it is away (64.3).
- The Crimson Tide have played worse offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 66.1 points per contest, 3.8 fewer points their than season average of 69.9.
