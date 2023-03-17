The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) and the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:00 PM. Saint Mary's (CA) is favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which airs on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 5-12 matchup when filling out your brackets. The point total for the matchup is set at 122.5.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -4.5 122.5

Saint Mary's (CA) vs VCU Betting Records & Stats

The Gaels are 16-13-0 against the spread this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a record of 21-3, a 87.5% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Gaels.

VCU is 16-14-0 against the spread this year.

The Rams have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

VCU has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 122.5 % of Games Over 122.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 23 79.3% 71.4 142.8 60.1 123 132 VCU 24 80% 71.4 142.8 62.9 123 134.8

Additional Saint Mary's (CA) vs VCU Insights & Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Gaels have hit the over six times.

VCU has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Rams have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.

The Gaels put up 71.4 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 62.9 the Rams give up.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 15-9 record against the spread and a 23-4 record overall when putting up more than 62.9 points.

The Rams' 71.4 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels allow to opponents.

VCU has put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 23-3 overall record in games it scores more than 60.1 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 16-13-0 13-11 15-14-0 VCU 16-14-0 1-1 12-18-0

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Home/Away Splits

Saint Mary's (CA) VCU 16-2 Home Record 15-3 6-2 Away Record 8-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

