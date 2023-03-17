A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 7-seed NC State Wolfpack (20-11) take the court against the No. 10 seed Princeton Tigers (23-5) on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

NC State vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up just 3.1 more points per game (65.6) than the Wolfpack give up (62.5).
  • When it scores more than 62.5 points, Princeton is 16-1.
  • NC State has a 16-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.6 points.
  • The Wolfpack put up 18.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Tigers give up (52.5).
  • NC State has an 18-9 record when scoring more than 52.5 points.
  • Princeton is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The Wolfpack are making 43.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (44.4%).

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Pittsburgh W 68-63 Reynolds Coliseum
3/2/2023 Syracuse W 83-58 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Notre Dame L 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Princeton - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 @ Pennsylvania W 71-52 Palestra
3/10/2023 Pennsylvania W 60-47 Jadwin Gymnasium
3/11/2023 Harvard W 54-48 Jadwin Gymnasium
3/17/2023 NC State - Jon M. Huntsman Center

