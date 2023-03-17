A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) hit the court as a 5.5-point favorite against the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack (23-10) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest starts at 4:00 PM on TNT. Here's a deep dive into this 6-11 matchup before filling out your brackets. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Creighton vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -5.5 148.5

Creighton vs NC State Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays' ATS record is 13-15-0 this season.

Creighton has a record of 12-3, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Bluejays have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, NC State has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread.

The Wolfpack have a mark of 1-4 in contests where oddsmakers give them odds of +185 or worse on the moneyline.

NC State has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Creighton vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 12 42.9% 76.6 154.8 68.5 139.3 145.3 NC State 14 48.3% 78.2 154.8 70.8 139.3 147.7

Additional Creighton vs NC State Insights & Trends

Creighton is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Five of Bluejays' last 10 contests have hit the over.

NC State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Four of the Wolfpack's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Bluejays put up 76.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack give up.

When Creighton puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

The Wolfpack score an average of 78.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

NC State is 13-10 against the spread and 22-5 overall when it scores more than 68.5 points.

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 13-15-0 8-9 12-16-0 NC State 15-14-0 3-2 15-14-0

Creighton vs. NC State Home/Away Splits

Creighton NC State 13-2 Home Record 15-2 5-6 Away Record 4-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

