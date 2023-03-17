The No. 11 NC State Wolfpack (23-10) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the South Region bracket is scheduled for 4:00 PM.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Wolfpack's opponents have hit.

Creighton has a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 35th.

The 76.6 points per game the Bluejays average are 5.8 more points than the Wolfpack allow (70.8).

Creighton has a 17-6 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

NC State is 16-1 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 272nd.

The Wolfpack average 9.7 more points per game (78.2) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (68.5).

NC State is 19-4 when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Creighton has played better when playing at home this season, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.

The Bluejays are surrendering 62.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.1 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (70.6).

Creighton is making 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

NC State Home & Away Comparison

NC State scores 83.3 points per game at home, and 71.7 away.

In 2022-23 the Wolfpack are giving up 2.3 fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (72.1).

NC State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (8.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ DePaul W 84-70 Wintrust Arena 3/9/2023 Villanova W 87-74 Madison Square Garden 3/10/2023 Xavier L 82-60 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 NC State - Ball Arena

NC State Schedule