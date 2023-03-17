How to Watch Creighton vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 11 NC State Wolfpack (23-10) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the South Region bracket is scheduled for 4:00 PM.
Creighton vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Wolfpack's opponents have hit.
- Creighton has a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 35th.
- The 76.6 points per game the Bluejays average are 5.8 more points than the Wolfpack allow (70.8).
- Creighton has a 17-6 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
- NC State is 16-1 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 272nd.
- The Wolfpack average 9.7 more points per game (78.2) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (68.5).
- NC State is 19-4 when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Creighton has played better when playing at home this season, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.
- The Bluejays are surrendering 62.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.1 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (70.6).
- Creighton is making 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
NC State Home & Away Comparison
- NC State scores 83.3 points per game at home, and 71.7 away.
- In 2022-23 the Wolfpack are giving up 2.3 fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (72.1).
- NC State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (8.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-70
|Wintrust Arena
|3/9/2023
|Villanova
|W 87-74
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Xavier
|L 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|-
|Ball Arena
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Duke
|L 71-67
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/8/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 97-77
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Clemson
|L 80-54
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Ball Arena
